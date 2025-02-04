

Quantinuum Unveils Generative Quantum AI Framework that Harnesses Unique Quantum-Generated Data to Tackle Complex Problems Impossible for Classical Computing

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and LONDON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum today announced a groundbreaking Generative Quantum AI framework (Gen QAI) – leveraging unique quantum-generated data to enable commercial applications in areas ranging from the development of new medicines, precise predictive modeling of financial markets and real-time optimization of global logistics and supply chains. The potential of these three capabilities alone is immense, and this framework is set to unlock solutions to other complex problems that classical computing cannot address.







For the first time, data generated by Quantinuum's powerful H2 quantum computer can be harnessed to train AI systems, significantly enhancing the fidelity of AI models, allowing them to tackle challenges previously deemed unsolvable. Through this achievement, Quantinuum is setting a new standard for AI training and problem-solving across various industries.

"We are at one of those moments where the hypothetical is becoming real and the breakthroughs made possible by the precision of this quantum-generated data will create transformative commercial value across countless sectors. Gen QAI is a direct result of our full-stack capabilities and our leadership in hybrid classical-quantum computing, delivering an entirely new approach that stands to revolutionize AI," said Dr. Raj Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum. On February 4, Dr. Hazra will join an expert panel at the 2025 International Year of Quantum (IYQ) ceremony in Paris to share further insights into our groundbreaking Gen QAI development.

"While some may suggest that a standalone quantum computer is still years away, the commercial opportunities from this breakthrough are here and now," said Dr. Thomas Ehmer from the Healthcare business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "The generation of meaningful synthetic data, specifically when you do not have many training data, is nontrivial and we see it as a new era for AI unlocked by quantum technologies. The Helios system, launching later this year will hopefully enable AI to be used in unprecedented ways and unlocking transformative potential across industries."

Gen QAI leverages the unique capabilities of quantum computing to explore data complexities far beyond what classical computing systems and GPUs can handle. Quantinuum is collaborating with industry partners on Generative AI projects that harness the power of quantum computing in sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals and materials science. In the coming months, Quantinuum will share results from ongoing collaborations, showcasing the groundbreaking potential of quantum-driven advancements in Generative AI.

One notable collaboration is with the HPE Group in Italy, focusing on utilizing quantum computing in the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari, Executive Vice President of HPE Group, stated, "At HPE, we have a long-standing tradition of employing cutting-edge technologies for our clients in the motorsport industry. We are thrilled about our collaboration with Quantinuum, leveraging quantum-generated data for applications such as battery development, aerodynamic optimization and fuel innovation."

As quantum computing gains significance globally, Quantinuum anticipates that its upcoming Helios system will exponentially extend computational capabilities, operational by mid-2025 for applications in drug discovery and addressing climate challenges. In particular, the innovative Gen QAI capability will enhance and accelerate the use of Metallic Organic Frameworks for drug delivery, paving the way for more efficient and personalized treatment options, with details to be unveiled at the launch of Helios.

This announcement also comes on the heels of Quantinuum's recently expanded partnership with SoftBank, underscoring the company's accelerating commercial momentum.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum, the world's largest and leading integrated quantum company, pioneers powerful quantum computers and advanced software solutions. Quantinuum's technology drives breakthroughs in materials discovery, cybersecurity, and next-gen quantum AI. With over 500 employees, including 370+ scientists and engineers, Quantinuum leads the quantum computing revolution across continents.

For more information, please visit the website at www.quantinuum.com

