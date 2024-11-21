

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plusgrade, a global leader powering ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry today announces the expansion of its partnership with Flying Blue, the loyalty program of Air France and KLM, to launch 'Subscribe to Miles' – an innovative service that transforms how members earn Miles. This new offering allows members to steadily build their Miles balance through simple monthly subscriptions, making reward travel more attainable than ever.



The new Flying Blue subscription service delivers several key benefits for members:

Members can use their growing Miles balance for a wide range of travel rewards, including flights to desired destinations, premium cabin upgrades, partner hotel stays, and more. The subscription model ensures a steady accumulation of Miles, helping members reach their travel goals faster and more predictably.

"Expanding our partnership with Flying Blue represents an exciting evolution in how members can engage with their loyalty program," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "The 'Subscribe to Miles' service makes earning Miles more accessible and predictable, helping members transform their travel aspirations into reality while creating sustainable ancillary revenue for our valued partner."

"With 'Subscribe to Miles,' we're making it easier than ever for our members to grow their Miles balance and achieve their travel goals," said Benjamin Lipsey, SVP Customer Loyalty and President of Flying Blue at Air France and KLM. "This innovative subscription approach reflects our commitment to providing practical, valuable benefits that enhance our members' travel experiences. By partnering with Plusgrade, we ensure our members have access to a seamless and efficient way to earn Miles."

For more information about the Flying Blue subscription service and its benefits, please visit https://www.flyingblue.com/en/mileshub/subscription.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit Plusgrade.com.

About Flying Blue

Flying Blue is the loyalty programme of the Air France-KLM Group. Created in 2005, it now has more than 24 million members worldwide, who have access to a multitude of rewards and benefits, and can earn and spend Miles with a wide selection of airlines, commercial and financial partners. The goal of Flying Blue is to accompany its members at every journey, every day. Whether members are exploring the end of their street or the far corners of the world, Flying Blue is there to elevate each of these moments into unforgettable memories.

