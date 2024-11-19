

REIMS, France, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piper-Heidsieck, iconic Champagne house, has launched a cinematic advertising campaign, to stage its own story with renowned British artist, Miles Aldridge. The campaign titled "Twist the Script", brings to life how Piper-Heidsieck has been doing things differently and defying convention over the course of its history. 'Twisting the Script' reimagines tradition with bold, innovative flair.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/piper-heidsieck/9302251-en-piper-heidsieck-twists-the-script-iconic-heritage

At the heart of "Twist the Script" are four key moments from Piper-Heidsieck's past, interpreted through Aldridge's cinematic and inimitable style. These moments reflect the Champagne house's bold journey which has been pushing boundaries since 1785. From navigating Prohibition-era restrictions with clever tactics to its celebrated connection with cinema icon Marilyn Monroe, Piper-Heidsieck has always embraced boldness and innovation.

As a visual extension of the campaign, a striking mural featuring Aldridge's artwork has been unveiled for the launch in September in Brooklyn, New York. Created by Colossal Media, the mural captured the daring essence of Piper-Heidsieck. Known for his vibrant use of color and a unique blend of fashion and surrealism, Aldridge has collaborated with top-tier fashion magazines and luxury brands, making his artistic vision a fitting match for this campaign.

"The brand's joyful disobedience gave me the creative freedom to explore its unique history," Aldridge said. "Reimagining these iconic moments has been a fantastic way to capture Piper-Heidsieck's bold and cinematic essence."

"Twist the Script" also highlights Piper-Heidsieck's modern-day achievements, including the appointment of 31-year-old Chef de Caves, Émilien Boutillat, back in 2018, and the brand's pioneering move to become the first Champagne house to achieve B Corp certification for its sustainability efforts in 2022. These milestones reflect Piper-Heidsieck's ongoing commitment to challenging conventions and are a driving force behind the brand's approach to winemaking today.

Émilien Boutillat, Chief Winemaker, added, "Whether in our winemaking philosophy, production methods, brand partnerships, or packaging, we've always been committed to doing things differently. This rich history continues to inspire me as I craft the blends for our cuvées and push the boundaries toward an ever-bolder future."

Enjoyed in over 100 countries, with one bottle popped every six seconds, Piper-Heidsieck remains a symbol of innovation and excellence. Looking ahead, the Champagne house continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies, such as robotics for sustainable viticulture, using advanced machinery in the champagne production process.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY

Media Contact: contact@piper-heidsieck.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549225/PIPER_HEIDSIECK_PANORAMIC.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549224/PIPER_HEIDSIECK_Logo.jpg















View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/piper-heidsieck-twists-the-script-to-bring-iconic-heritage-to-life-302308565.html



