MONTREAL, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airports Council International (ACI) World, in partnership with travel technology company Amadeus, announces the winners of the highly anticipated 2024 ASQ Airport Experience Awards. These awards, celebrated as the benchmark for excellence in airport customer experience, are determined exclusively by passengers.

The ASQ Awards are based on the aviation industry's most comprehensive and trusted global measurement program for airport experience. This unique program gathers real-time feedback from travellers through live surveys at airports worldwide. Its rigorous methodology ensures accurate representation of a diverse range of passenger experiences, making it the only survey that enables fair airport comparisons.

2024 ASQ Awards highlights

2024 marked a milestone for the ASQ program, with almost 700,000 surveys filled, and over half of the world's travellers passing through an ASQ-rated airport, underscoring the program's pivotal role in shaping global service standards. A record-breaking 181 ASQ Awards were presented to 95 airports across the globe, recognizing their commitment to exceptional passenger experience.

Award categories

Regional winners

Certain airports have won ASQ Awards in all 5 departure categories:

2024 inductees to the ACI World Director General's Roll of Excellence

The ACI World Director General's Roll of Excellence is one of the highest honors in the airport industry, recognizing airports that have consistently excelled in service over the past decade. This year, 10 airports are inducted into this prestigious list, celebrating their sustained commitment to excellence. Inductees include:

ACI World Director General Justin Erbaccisaid, "In today's fast-evolving world, where passenger expectations are higher than ever, airports must continually push the boundaries of service to stay ahead. The 2024 ASQ Awards honor airports that create memorable, seamless experiences that transform the entire passenger journey and help shape the future of air travel."

Amadeus EVP AirOps Rudy Daniello said, "The aviation industry is on the cusp of radical improvements to the passenger experience. Changes to underlying airline systems and technology standards provide the flexibility to rethink decades-old processes and truly transform travel. Imagine a future where you no longer need to check-in for a flight, with visa checks happening digitally before travel. In this vision, airport terminals can be re-focused around the passenger, with the need for fixed desks and associated queues greatly reduced. We envision greater personalization, roaming agents and a greatly simplified passenger experience. I'm excited to see how these changes are received by airports and travellers."

Looking ahead: The 2024 ASQ Awards Ceremony

The 2024 ASQ Awards Ceremony will take place at the ACI World Airport Experience Summit in Guangzhou, China, from September 8-11, 2025. This prestigious annual event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss the future of customer and employee experience while sharing the latest strategies and insights.

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world's airports, is a federated organization comprising ACI World, ACI Africa, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, ACI EUROPE, ACI Latin America and the Caribbean and ACI North America. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2025, ACI serves 830 members, operating 2,181 airports in 170 countries.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, redesigning the travel of tomorrow.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 11 years.

Amadeus. It's how travel works better.

Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com.

