

(Adnkronos) - •OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro launched in global markets

•Overseas markets have become the growth engine for OPPO, contributing approximately 60% of its total shipments

•OPPO's globalization is rooted in localization and driven by its focus on premiumization

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2024 - OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, today announced the global availability of its Find X8 and Find X8 Pro flagship smartphones. Each delivers ultra-grade experiences across camera, performance, and battery life and debuts ColorOS 15 with its suite of advanced OPPO AI solutions.

The global release of the OPPO Find X8 series underscores OPPO's commitment to globalization and its dedication to delivering top-quality products and services to users worldwide.

"Our progress in globalization stems from OPPO's commitment to understanding local communities and delivering exceptional products and services." said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services at OPPO. "As we expand in overseas market, we remain committed to creating diverse and innovative solutions that enhance the users experience."



Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services of OPPO at the launch event



Overseas markets as OPPO's growth engine

Overseas markets have become the growth engine for OPPO. Currently, the company operates in over 70 countries and regions, with more than 300,000 retail spaces worldwide. OPPO now ranks No. 4 globally in smartphone shipments, and overseas shipments account for approximately 60% of its total volume.

Southeast Asia remains a core market for OPPO, where the brand holds the top position. Newly established markets in 2024, such as Brazil and Argentina, underscore OPPO's commitment to expanding in Latin America. Now OPPO ranks NO.5 with a 62% year-on-year growth in Latin America.[1]

OPPO's ambitions of globalization extend beyond smartphones as it evolves into a comprehensive global technology company. With a diverse product portfolio that includes internet services—engaging 700 million ColorOS users worldwide[2]—and a growing lineup of IoT products, OPPO is dedicated to expanding its presence in global markets.



The latest launched OPPO Find X8 Pro, OPPO Pad3 Pro, and OPPO Enco X3i



Strengthening local connections through retail, manufacturing, and cultural engagement

A significant part of OPPO's globalization success comes from its commitment to connect with local communities.

With the goal of resonating with people and understanding their unique cultures, OPPO partners with Discovery Channel this year to launch the "Culture in a Shot" initiatives, celebrating cultural diversity through OPPO imaging technology. To date, over 330 million people worldwide have been inspired by these cultural images and stories.





OPPO partners with Discovery Channel to launch the Culture in a Shot



OPPO's understanding of local culture is also evident in its retail strategy. As part of its retail 3.0 Pro upgrading plan with a $60 million investment, OPPO integrates the local culture into its retail space to create a welcoming and familiar environment for customers. In Indonesia, for example, OPPO stores feature coffee corners with locally sourced coffee.

To ensure reliable quality for local consumers, OPPO is not just sold globally but also made globally. With manufacturing centers in 8 countries, OPPO's local production capabilities enable it to efficiently meet regional market demands while strengthening connections with local communities and economies.

Driving premiumization through joint innovation with global tech giants

As OPPO expands globally, it is also focusing on premiumization. By collaborating with leading tech companies such as Google, MediaTek, Ericsson, and Hasselblad, OPPO continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in AI, imaging, and connectivity. For example, featuring AI Telescope Zoom and Lightning Snap, OPPO Find X8 Series is the perfect Matchday Phone for fans, under the collaboration between UEFA and OPPO.

These partnerships empower OPPO to deliver exceptional, premium experiences that cater to discerning consumers worldwide, and strengthening its influence in premium markets.



OPPO Find X8 series as the Matchday Phone



With a focus on global expansion, local engagement, and premium experiences, OPPO is committed to bringing innovative, high-quality solutions to users worldwide. The OPPO Find X8 series global launch exemplifies this commitment, and it is backed by OPPO's dedicated global service network in over 62 countries and regions. As it moves towards globalization and localization, OPPO remains dedicated to delivering technology that empowers and connects communities around the world.

[1] Data from Canalys 2024 Q3

[2] Data as of June 2024

