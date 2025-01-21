

Leveraging Semantic Kernel, Omada's AI assistants transform identity security

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) announced an integration of modern cloud IGA from Omada with Microsoft Entra AI. By partnering with Microsoft and leveraging Semantic Kernel, Omada has created AI assistants focused on identity security that drive automation, enhance decision-making and deliver highly personalized and contextual user experiences.



The development has been planned with the use of Microsoft Semantic Kernel, a powerful, open-source development framework that empowers businesses to integrate cutting-edge AI capabilities into applications seamlessly. Designed for flexibility and scalability, it bridges advanced AI models and real-world business processes, enabling rapid deployment of intelligent solutions tailored to specific organizational needs.

The combination of portability and extensibility offered by plugins makes Semantic Kernal a robust and versatile tool for developing advanced AI solutions. Whether enhancing Microsoft 365 applications or building custom copilots, these features ensure that AI can be seamlessly integrated into various workflows and platforms, providing a powerful and flexible solution for modern enterprises.

For occasional users of IGA systems, interacting with security software can be a sporadic and confusing experience, often leading to inefficiencies and, in some cases, the emergence of "shadow IT" practices. For daily users, managing large volumes of access requests can be equally challenging, requiring clear, contextual information on requesters and their needs. The new AI-driven integration addresses both scenarios by enabling intuitive, conversational workflows through Microsoft Teams. This approach drastically reduces complexity, accelerates task completion, and minimizes human errors.

Omada Identity Cloud's seamless integration with Microsoft's AI capabilities creates a smarter, faster, and more user-friendly experience. Occasional users now have guided assistance in navigating infrequent, complex interactions. Meanwhile, frequent users benefit from a contextualized view of requesters, enabling more informed decisions and faster request processing. Integrating Omada Identity Cloud with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Semantic Kernel through Teams transforms the user experience into an intuitive, conversational process, helping users navigate tasks more effectively. The result is improved productivity, fewer operational bottlenecks, and a significant reduction in IT support requests; now, users can rely on the Teams-powered AI assistant to guide them through their tasks and help them become more intuitive, responsive and user-centric.

This integration gives organizations the power to:

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "This innovative technology partnership with Microsoft transforms identity governance into a seamless AI-driven experience tailored to the modern workplace. Looking ahead, such AI-driven interfaces can evolve into highly adaptive systems that assist with immediate tasks and provide light security training during interactions, reinforcing the user's understanding of critical identity security processes. This ensures that even occasional users can stay effective, compliant and secure."

Julie Mørch Nadelmann, Global Partner Solutions Lead, Microsoft Denmark said: "This transformative integration with Omada highlights our shared commitment to innovation, providing organizations with the tools they need to stay effective, compliant and secure. Together, we're delivering a seamless AI-driven experience tailored to the modern workplace, featuring AI assistants focused on identity security that drive automation, enhance decision-making and deliver personalized, contextual user experiences."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omada-partners-with-microsoft-to-unite-ai-and-iga-302355692.html




