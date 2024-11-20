

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OlyBet is excited to announce an agreement with World Snooker Tour (WST), the home of the world's best snooker players and tournaments, and part of the Matchroom Sport group.



OlyBet will now be the Official European Betting Partner of WST, as well as the Official Partner of one of the tour's premium events in The Masters, held in January next year at London's famed Alexandra Palace, OlyBet will collaborate with WST to showcase the best of professional competition, passionate snooker fans and its world-class players.

"Partnering with WST will bring the excitement, history, and personality of world-class snooker closer to OlyBet's communities. OlyBet is known for grand activations, up close access and delivering memorable moments through sports. The WST captivates its traditional base and inspires a new generation of fans with the world's best professionals and personalities. This will be an exciting partnership", said Corey Plummer Chairman and CEO of OlyBet Group.

The partnership also sees one of WST's most charismatic and skilful competitors, Jack Lisowski, become OlyBet's brand ambassador, and will see the former Rookie Of The Year be the face of the partnership on OlyBet's channels as well as feature in several content projects in conjunction with the tour.

WST's Chief Commercial Officer Peter Wright said: "It's exciting to team up for the first time with OlyBet, an inventive brand which has some fantastic partnerships in sports including football and golf. We look forward to collaborating with the OlyBet team and their new ambassador Jack Lisowski, known for his flamboyant style which will fit perfectly with their content strategy."

About OlyBet

OlyBet, part of Olympic Entertainment Group, is a leading gaming and sports entertainment brand. OlyBet Group partners across Europe with DP World Tour, Ryder Cup, WSOP, EuroLeague and clubs in LaLiga and Serie A. Through its partnerships, OlyBet offers unique experiences across Europe with 150 casinos, 100 sports bars, 5-star hotels and multiple online environments. Ongoing OlyBet sponsorships help to support the success of local sports communities and aspiring athletes.

OlyBet is part of the IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association), the world's leading operator-run integrity monitoring body, and it partners with LaLiga to protect the integrity of Spanish football.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561796/OLYBET_WST.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/olybet-partners-with-wst-302311338.html



