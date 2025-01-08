

TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OlyBet is thrilled to announce an agreement with Stade Toulousain, the powerhouse French Rugby club and the current Top 14 and Investec Champions Cup title holders.







OlyBet will now be an Official Partner of Stade Toulousain via a wide-ranging partnership that integrates media, matchday and fanbase activations.

"Stade Toulousain represents the best of professional rugby and we are thrilled to partner with the club and its fanbase. OlyBet lives for elevating the access, excitement and forever moments of sports and entertainment. This partnership will deliver on all of these ambitions", said Corey Plummer Chairman and CEO of OlyBet Group.

Stade Toulousain are again enjoying great success this season, with the Toulouse based club currently near the top of the standings in the domestic Top 14 competition, and again being considered one of the frontrunners for European glory, as they look to defend both crowns.

"Stade Toulousain is honoured to enter into a partnership of excellence with a world-renowned brand such as OlyBet," said Didier Lacroix, President of Stade Toulousain.

We welcome this news with great enthusiasm and are convinced that this collaboration will contribute to our development and international visibility as well as to an ever richer content proposal for our fans through the world."

About OlyBet

OlyBet, part of Olympic Entertainment Group, is a leading gaming and sports entertainment brand. OlyBet Group partners across Europe with DP World Tour, Ryder Cup, WSOP, WST, EuroLeague and clubs in LaLiga and Serie A. Through its partnerships, OlyBet offers unique experiences across Europe with 135 casinos, 100 sports bars, 5-star hotels and multiple online environments. Ongoing OlyBet sponsorships help to support the success of local sports communities and aspiring athletes.

OlyBet is part of the IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association), the world's leading operator-run integrity monitoring body, and it partners with LaLiga to protect the integrity of Spanish football.

