

MUNICH, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, announced today the acquisition of FWD View Limited, a UK-based specialist in financial market data transformations and visualization solutions. This strategic acquisition enriches Nagarro's portfolio in the financial services sector, further solidifying its market position in the UK with about 50 experts, including employees and contractors.



FWD View is recognized for its expertise in delivering data-driven solutions to clients in the financial services industry. FWD View excels in data quality, governance, protection and analytics and cloud-based solutions using cutting-edge tools and platforms such as Delphix, Collibra, Databricks and AWS. The transaction significantly broadens Nagarro's access to key players in the UK financial services sector. With this transaction, key clients can anticipate an enhanced level of services and an expanded array of offerings in the data technology domain. Like Nagarro, FWD View prides itself on a culture of 'people-first' leadership, empowering teams and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation.

James Heath, CEO, FWD View, states:

"We are delighted to announce this strategic milestone in the FWD View journey. As long-time partners, we're confident that our shared culture of delivery will lead to rapid value for our employees and clients. FWD View has spent the last 8 years delivering business critical data solutions in the FSI and we're thrilled to be able to combine this with Nagarro's AI specialism, engineering excellence and global reach. The Data & AI revolution is upon us, already driving a profound transformation in financial services, and this partnership means we are poised to become global leaders in this space."

Surya Vedula, leader of Nagarro's BFSI business unit, states:

"We welcome our colleagues from FWD View to the Nagarro family. FWD View's expertise and focus on data centric solutions will enrich the portfolio of Nagarro's services to the financial services industry."

About FWD View Limited

Founded in 2017, it is a UK-based data driven specialist company providing a range of data transformation-based services in the financial services industry.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 18,300 people in 37 countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844192/3850575/Nagarro_Logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nagarro-fortifies-its-uk-footprint-with-the-strategic-acquisition-of-fwd-view-limited-302291551.html



