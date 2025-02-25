

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The conventional traffic monetization model has been developed for nearly 20 years, and the value of traditional connectivity has started to decline over the years. Now global leading operators are actively considering and exploring how to transition to an experience monetization model. In 2024, seven leading operators and GSMA jointly established Intelligent Packet Core Foundry, aiming to explore the application of experience monetization. They released Unlock 5G Potential, How Intelligent Packet Core Drive 5G Monetisation and several use cases. Against this backdrop, Huawei is about to officially release the Personalized Experience Agent for 5G-A core networks at MWC 2025. Networks can then be aware of customer attributes, network status, and service experiences, enabling an entry to experience monetization, helping operators fulfill business objectives.

On traditional networks, when user experience degrades, it cannot be enhanced in real time through terminal-network-cloud synergy. Specifically, the terminal side cannot optimize experiences, and users can only manually select a better mobile network or Wi-Fi. The network side simply provides static QCI-based adjustment, while cloud applications only dynamically adjust the bit rate for adaptive adjustment.

Thanks to the Personalized Experience Agent, it enables operators to use the Intelligent Personalized Experience (IPE) to streamline E2E full experience awareness in real time. The IPE can accurately identify potential users and deliver policies for real-time experience assurance through intelligent planning and orchestration. Furthermore, MyLogo is available to provide users with explicit logo display and assurance experience feedback, as well as an experience optimization entry for users and an experience monetization entry for operators.

As technology and network capabilities continue to mature along with services, the era of experience monetization will be ushered in around the world. Huawei's intelligent packet core network will harness the Personalized Experience Agent to provide operators with user awareness, network awareness, and service awareness, enabling the network to know user experience status and accurately identify target users and network status. And the experience monetization entry can realize a precise push of service packages.

MWC 2025 will run from March 3 to 6 in Barcelona, Spain. At the conference, Huawei will showcase 5G innovative services and experience solutions, and release innovative 5G-A core network products and solutions. Looking ahead, Huawei will consistently innovate to deliver optimal service experiences to users and support operators in achieving long-lasting business success.



