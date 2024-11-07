

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International (OTC:LTRE) is once again recognized as one of the Top 20 IT Technical Training Companies by Training Industry for 2024. This prestigious accolade marks the 14th time the company has achieved such recognition, underscoring half a century of transformative Innovation, profound Impact, and unwavering Excellence.



At Learning Tree, we empower organizations and individuals to lead confidently in a dynamic world. Our innovative training solutions transcend traditional learning, driving excellence and technological advancement in pivotal areas like cybersecurity, cloud computing, and AI. Through our comprehensive programs, we nurture agile thinking, resilience, and the ability to adapt swiftly, helping partners not only meet but exceed the demands of change.

Recognized by Training Industry for superior performance and innovation, Learning Tree stands as a trusted ally, committed to pioneering educational excellence. Together, we are crafting a future full of potential, redefining success and inspiring progress in an ever-changing landscape.

David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree International, "We are pleased to receive this award, which underscores our commitment to putting our customers first. Whether supporting organizations, enterprises, or individual learners, this achievement reflects our dedication to delivering solutions that truly meet their needs. By focusing on empowering our clients with the skills and tools necessary for success, we drive meaningful impact and help them achieve their goals."

Celebrating 50 years, Learning Tree International offers a comprehensive portfolio of courses and remains committed to exceptional training solutions that empower individuals and organizations globally, supported by expert instructors delivering real-world insights and setting a precedent for future success.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted learning partner specializing in skill development, leadership training, and certification. Helping individuals and organizations achieve their goals, Learning Tree offers a comprehensive portfolio of courses encompassing technical skills training, leadership development, cybersecurity, project management, and more. Learning Tree's vision of providing best-in-class training that meets the needs of today's workforce is supported by a team of instructors and subject-matter experts with real-world experience, who effectively bring the company's extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life. Visit www.LearningTree.com.

