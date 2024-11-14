

KYZYLORDA, Kazakhstan, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verny Capital (Verny), in partnership with the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation (the Foundation), announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art passenger terminal at Korkyt Ata Airport (KZO) in Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan. The new terminal will boost capacity, strengthening the region's transport links while supporting economic development. Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, officially opened the new terminal at a ceremony on site.



The 7,500sq/m terminal serves domestic and international flights to cities including Antalya, with plans for additional international destinations. Verny and the Foundation's investment amounted to $35 million, with the terminal's ownership and management now transferred to the Kyzylorda municipality. This has increased the airport's capacity by seven times to 2,000,000 passengers per year and created 40 new jobs, significantly improving the economic and social potential of the region by encouraging tourism and investment.

The terminal was built in collaboration with Turkish design company GMW Mimarlik, which brought over twenty-years of airport development expertise, including in Istanbul, Riyadh and Riga. The terminal includes a transit zone for connecting passengers, a business lounge, prayer rooms, family facilities, duty free shop, and dedicated staff spaces. It is equipped with advanced technology including self-service check-in counters, an automated baggage handling system and jet-bridges.

The Foundation has also received a prestigious award from the European Business Association of Kazakhstan (EUROBAK) in the "Corporate Social Responsibility" category for its role developing the terminal.

Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, commented: "The new terminal at Korkyt Ata Airport is an important infrastructure project, which will open new flight routes, enhance transit capacity, and increase passenger and cargo traffic. All these developments will have a positive impact on the growth of domestic tourism, trade, and the broader economy, and the government continues to give its full support to socially focused business initiatives."

Almaz Sharman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, added: "I am delighted that this wonderful terminal is now open, which represents a major milestone for Kyzylorda. We are committed to implementing long-term philanthropic projects that foster social progress, both in individual regions and across Kazakhstan. Since its establishment in 2014, our Foundation has invested over $200 million in initiatives that support healthcare, education, environmental sustainability, and the development of public infrastructure in Kazakhstan."

