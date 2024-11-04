

Attracting 4647 Talents Locally and Globally Over Two Years



RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has been awarded a Gold and four Bronze awards at the Stevie® International Business Awards in recognition of its efforts in human resources development and employee experience, as well as its adoption of innovative recruitment strategies, which contributed to attracting 4647 local and global talents over the past two years, automating 193 processes, and increasing new employee satisfaction by 30%.

KFSHRC is the only hospital in Saudi Arabia to receive the Stevie® Awards. The 21st annual awards ceremony, held in Istanbul, Turkey, was attended by leaders from companies and organizations worldwide, with 3,600 organizations from 62 countries nominated for the awards.

The innovative recruitment strategies implemented by KFSHRC’s Human Resources Department have enhanced the onboarding and guidance process for new employees. One such strategy is the introduction of the AI-powered chatbot "We Bridge," which has significantly improved employee experience.

The hospital also won two Bronze awards for Best HR Department and Best HR Team in the category of Leading Transformation in the Heart of Healthcare, recognizing its efforts to improve employee experience and enhance organizational efficiency through innovative programs and initiatives.

Additionally, KFSHRC received two Bronze awards for Support Department of the Year and Support Team of the Year in the category of Leading Transformation in Talent Management and Employee Experience. These awards acknowledge the hospital’s innovative solutions, which have enhanced efficiency and allowed HR staff to focus on strategic initiatives.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/954a599b-326b-482f-ad3d-e5f6aa285d21

