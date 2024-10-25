

One New Offering Specific to Small Parts Machining & Medical Applications

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is expanding its turning portfolio with the introduction of new inserts and cutting tools that significantly broadens its machining capabilities in the small parts and medical machining space. The three new products –TopSwiss™ Turning Inserts and Micro Boring Solid (MBS) tooling, and KCU25B Turning Inserts – are designed to improve output, enhance component quality, reduce errors and help customers achieve accurate and clean results.



"The addition of these products builds on our legacy portfolio of high-performance turning products, as well as our ambition to become a one-stop shop for all customers globally," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Global Product Management. "KCU25B and the new TopSwiss offering are a testament to our continuous innovation and speaks to the evolution of our turning solutions product lineup."

Kennametal's new TopSwiss™ Turning Inserts are uniquely designed for Swiss-type small parts machining and engineered for low feed, high depth-of-cut applications in medical, as well as aerospace and defense, general engineering and transportation. The portfolio features:

- Four new carbide grades, one new cermet grade and seven new geometries.- Straight and curved cutting edges for stable cuts and smooth chip flow in low feed, high DOC applications.- Polished finishing geometries for increased welding resistance and improved surface finishing.- Medium and finishing wiper geometries for increased feed rates and superior surface quality.- Several geometries with high chip breaker walls and large pockets for better chip evacuation.

New Micro Boring Solid (MBS) tooling allows for the machining of even smaller applications with greater versatility and flexibility, and promises sharp cutting edges, low cutting forces and superior chip evacuation that result in longer tool life and excellent surface finishes. The latest in the TopSwiss lineup includes high performance internal turning in bores as small as Ø0.3mm (0.012"), precision ground insert shanks for high accuracy and stability, and over 1,100 standard items provide the right holder and insert for each application.

"We are proud to complement the TopSwiss platform with even smaller tooling solutions to meet the needs of the most minute machining projects while also guaranteeing consistency and reliability to support lights out operations," says Etling.

Also new, KCU25B Turning Inserts offer a powerful roughing and medium machining metal cutting solution for aerospace and defense, energy, general engineering and transportation shops working with steels, stainless steels, cast iron and high-temp alloys. Ideal for the most common turning, grooving and cut-off applications, KCU25B inserts also feature Kennametal's proprietary KENGold PVD coating—delivering multiple layers of protection for better flank and chipping resistance.

About KennametalWith over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.











