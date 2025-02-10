





- Live and Online Auction in Los AngelesThursday, March 6, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), the ultimate destination for Hollywood memorabilia auctions, announced today, "HARRY BELAFONTE: A MAN OF ACTION," their exclusive auction event celebrating the legacy and impact of the Hollywood legend and cultural figure who channeled his groundbreaking career and super stardom to be a force for change. A historic archive of nearly 400 artifacts representing Harry Belafonte's peerless career spanning seven decades as one of the 20th and 21st century's most celebrated entertainers and lifelong activist in major civil rights movements from the 1950s through the 21st century, including the American Civil Rights movement, anti-Vietnam War, anti-apartheid, LGBTQ+ rights, and climate change will be presented for the first time to the public Thursday, March 6, 2025in Los Angeles and online at juliensauctions.com

Highlights include (with estimates):

"We Are the World" Items: Lead sheet signed by Harry Belafonte, Bruce Springsteen, Lindsey Buckingham, Kenny Loggins, Lionel Richie, Huey Lewis, Kim Carnes, Cyndi Lauper, Dionne Warwick, Kenny Rogers, and Paul Simon ($30,000 - $50,000) and 1986 American Music Award ($2,000 - $3,000).

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Relics: Leather couch used by the civil rights leader at Harry Belafonte's New York apartment ($3,000-$5,000) and signed 1964 Southern Christian Leadership Conference letter ($5,000-$7,000).

Musical Instruments & Objects: "An Evening with Harry Belafonte & Friends" PBS Special West African drum ($300-$500) and "Global Carnival" whistle ($200-$300).

Plus, "Belafonte at Carnegie Hall" 1960 Gold Record award ($800-$1,200), Kennedy Center Honor Award ($500-$700), President John F. Kennedy signed letter ($3,000-$5,000), "Trayvon" hooded sweatshirt ($300-$500), artwork, books from friends and fellow activists and more.

Julien's and TCM, in partnership with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), will also host a special screening of the acclaimed documentary Following Harry on Wednesday, February 19th with a panel featuring the documentary's director Susanne Rostock, President & CEO of BMAC (Black Music Action Coalition) Willie "Prophet" Stiggers, GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc, and GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award winning rap icon Chuck D of Public Enemy.

For more information, visit juliensauctions.com.

