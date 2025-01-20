

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan 14, the opening day of the 2025 World Future Energy Summit (WFES 2025) in Abu Dhabi, JA Solar signed a 1.25GW module procurement agreement with China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC). The agreement secures JA Solar as the exclusive supplier of high-efficiency n-type photovoltaic (PV) modules for the Abydos Phase II 1GW+600MWh PV-Storage Project, the largest of its kind in Africa, developed by AMEA Power and constructed by CEEC.



The signing ceremony was attended by numerous key stakeholders of the project, including Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power; Mahabir Sharma, CTO of AMEA Power; Aqueel Bohra, CIO of AMEA Power; Shupeng Su, President of CEEC Egypt International; and Tony Zhu, President of the Photovoltaic and Energy Storage BG at JA Solar. Sicheng Yang, Deputy General Manager of CEEC Zhejiang Thermal Power Construction Co., Ltd., International Engineering Division, and the Sales Director for JA Solar in the Middle East region, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Spanning approximately an impressive 20 square kilometers, the project will feature Africa's largest PV installation alongside the continent's largest battery storage system. Upon completion, it is expected to generate approximately 3,000 GWh annually, supplying electricity to more than 500,000 households and offsetting more than 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. The project will significantly enhance Egypt's renewable energy share and grid stability, marking a milestone in the development of PV and storage solutions in Egypt and across Africa.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly expressed high expectations for the project, noting its critical role in advancing Egypt's Clean Energy Action Plan and fostering sustainable environmental and economic growth. He encouraged the participating Chinese enterprises to leverage their strengths, increase investments in Egypt, and contribute to the country's Vision 2030 goals by enhancing the quality and efficiency of the electricity supply.

Also of significance is the news that one of Africa's largest grid-connected PV project, the 500MW Abydos Solar PV Plant, has been successfully completed through the collaboration of AMEA Power, CEEC, and JA Solar, with JA Solar supplying all PV modules for the project. The signing of the Phase II agreement not only reflects the strong results achieved in previous collaborations but also underscores the shared commitment to driving Africa's renewable energy development and creating new milestones in the PV industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601561/JA_Solar_Signs_1_25GW_Module_Deal_with_CEEC_to_Supply_Africa_s_Largest_PV_Storage_Project.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-signs-1-25gw-module-deal-with-ceec-to-supply-africas-largest-pv-storage-project-302355191.html



