Slenergy's iShare-Home Residential Smart Solar System uses inclusive all-in-one packaged product approach, by streamlining the process and eliminating the need to source from multiple manufacturers and suppliers, to help customers save time and costs. Slenergy's engineering and product development team ensures that every PV system is fully compatible for seamless turnkey installations, providing a hassle-free experience from start to finish.

Furthermore, iShare-Home Residential Solar Energy Solution features a wide range of internal components and hardware that adhere to global industry standards. With multiple certifications for all components, customers can be confident they are receiving top-quality products. Additionally, Slenergy offers a complete line of warranties on all major products and components within our PV kits and solar energy solutions with optional extended warranties upon request.

The design of Slenegy's iShare-Home system focuses on standardization and high compatibility. The mounting structure meets load and installation requirements in most market areas, while standardized cable design ensures easy installation and maintenance. Energy storage adopts the smallest modular unit of 2.56kWh, giving customers flexibility to meet their specific needs.

In terms of its performance and efficiency, iShare-Home system excels. PV modules offer high efficiency and power, reaching a maximum efficiency of 21.8% and a module power of up to 425W. Inverters feature dual MPPT technology for layout and design flexibility, with a maximum efficiency of up to 98.2%. Battery technology uses LiFeO4 cells with high charging rates, ensuring superior performance with remote diagnosis and real-time data monitoring.

Additionally, Slenergy's iShare-Home system provides various other benefits. Factory prefabricated and pre-connected wiring connections allow for easy plug-and-play installation while maintaining safety and functionality. The PV modules sport a sleek, minimalistic design, enhancing the aesthetics of your home. And with remote upgrade and equipment failure alarm functions, monitoring and managing your system is simple and convenient.

Slenergy's iShare-Home Residential Smart Solar System offers a comprehensive and beneficial option for residential use for its all-in-one packaged product approach, high-quality components, standardization, and high compatibility design, along with superior product performance. As a world-leading provider of sustainable smart energy solutions, Slenergy's iShare-Home system offers a range of cost-effective solutions. Don't hesitate to take the opportunity to transform your home energy management with Slenergy's iShare-Home system. How to contact us:

About Slenergy

Slenergy, was founded by well-known experts in the field of photovoltaics, along with a distinguished top management team. Its core products include standardized solutions applicable for all scenarios (residential, C&I, micro and off-grid, etc.), PV and energy storage inverters, smart junction boxes, portable energy storage products, smart energy management systems, etc.

Slenergy has inherited excellent "intelligent manufacturing genes" in technology research, product quality, intelligent manufacturing, and other aspects. Slenergy has set up R&D centers in Germany and China, and its production base is in Chuzhou, China. The core team has over 10 years of R&D and technology accumulation in PV products, with over 150 technical staff. The company has set up branches in Hong Kong, Germany, Spain, etc., set up customer service centers and warehouses in Germany & Spain, businesses cover the whole world. For more information:

