

TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC. team members have taken top prizes in two national driving skills competitions in Japan. This success demonstrates the NX Group's commitment to investing in people and building a skilled and diverse workforce, which is key to its continuous effort to enhance service quality globally.

Ten members of the NX Group won top prizes at the 56th National Truck Driver Contest, held on October 26-27, including the Prime Minister's Award and first-place awards. NX Group members won three awards in the 4-ton Division, three in the 11-ton Division, three in the Trailer Division, and one in the women's division.

The competition, sponsored by the Japan Trucking Association, took place at the Japan Safe Driving Center in Hitachinaka City, Ibaraki Prefecture. Designed to allow competitors to demonstrate the advanced driving skills required of commercial truck drivers as well as their specialized knowledge of related laws and regulations, vehicle structures, etc., the contest brought together 142 winners of prefectural-level competitions to determine the best truck drivers in Japan.

The achievements for NX Group members followed a pair of top prizes at the 39th National Forklift Truck Driving Competition, held at the Chubu Truck Training Center in Aichi Prefecture on September 28-29. NX Group members won both the general division and the women's division, and six employees placed high in total, demonstrating the safety awareness and driving skills they have cultivated at the NX Group.

Guided by the motto "Safety takes precedence over everything else," the NX Group has established an internal certification system to ensure the quality of its drivers. In addition, the Group has established leadership teams at each branch office whose mandate is to improve and standardize work quality, further raise safety awareness, and enhance employee skills globally.

Comments from awardeesTakashi Nakane (4-ton Division, Prime Minister's Award)"I still can't believe that I won the Prime Minister's Award, something I've long dreamed of. Leading up to the competition my goal had been to become the best truck driver in Japan, and during the competition I concentrated on doing my best. As a result, I was able to give it my all and win this award."

Shigeru Yamanobe (11-ton Division)"I competed last year as well and, as I watched the awards ceremony back then, I thought the competitors being honored were awesome, so I've worked hard all year with the goal of getting on the podium myself. I'm very happy now that I've won, and I'm really glad I worked so hard all year."

Takumi Hoshino (Trailer Division)"While I was striving for the Prime Minister's Award as my personal goal, I am happy we were able as a group to achieve our goal. The NX Group's trailer team didn't win a prize last year, and we've been practicing ever since. I felt that I could only repay those who've supported me by putting in a good performance, and I'm so glad that I won first place in the trailer category this time."

