

Membership 3.0 Fuels Historic Milestone

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises, a division of inGroup International and the world's leading subscription-based travel rewards club, recently achieved its highest single-day cruise sales since its inception.

During a peak booking period of 12 hours on November 14, 2024, inCruises completed over USD $1,200,000 in retail value of cruise bookings, all adding to a record-breaking day.

This performance comes in response to the company’s recent Membership 3.0 launch, which strengthened inCruises leadership position amongst travel rewards clubs and added to the growing appeal of its innovative membership model.

“New and existing Members are embracing the many new features and benefits introduced with Membership 3.0, and that is leading to increasingly more cruise bookings,” says Anthony Varvaro, COO and CFO at inGroup International. "The unprecedented sales figures reflect the tremendous value our membership model offers new and experienced cruise travelers.”

The global reach of inCruises' membership network allows the company to meet the demands of cruise line partners anywhere in the world. "If a cruise line contacts us because they need passengers for a certain itinerary, we can leverage our global Membership to fill this demand," Varvaro added.

inCruises has built a trusted Partnership with many top Cruise Lines like MSC, Costa, Virgin, Norwegian, Princess, Azamara, Cunard, Carnival and others.

“Carnival Cruise Line’s ongoing partnership with inCruises is taking cruise travel to the next level!” says Kirk Neal, Regional Vice-President Carnival Cruise Lines. “We’re setting the bar high with an unbeatable mix of FUN, freedom, and value. From heart-pounding onboard activities to the most coveted destinations, inCruises Members always get the best of Carnival at exclusive savings.”

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. The Club empowers Members to enjoy a wide range of cruise, hotel, and resort offerings at unparalleled value. Since its launch in 2016, inCruises has welcomed over one million Members and Partners across 200+ countries and territories, making a significant impact on the lives of its global community.

inGroup is dedicated to enriching lives by offering an innovative travel rewards club and providing sustainable business opportunities for its growing Partner team. The company also prioritizes positive global citizenship, with recent initiatives supporting Mercy Ships and Ukrainian Relief efforts.

For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises.

