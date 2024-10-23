

NYON, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest creation from HUBLOT and celebrated Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami is finally here – and it may well be the duo's most eye-catching and exceptional creation to date. Introducing the MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire Rainbow, reimagining the artist's iconic smiling flower as a sapphire sculpture set with colorful gemstones and fitted with HUBLOT's first central tourbillon movement. A limited edition of only 20 pieces.







Transcending the preconceived notions of contemporary art, Takashi Murakami created his own art movement dubbed "Superflat," extending from fine arts such as painting, sculptures and installations to more commercial media such as fashion and animation. Blurring the line between high and low arts, Murakami melds the aesthetic of the Japanese artistic tradition with contemporary art and culture. Of all his works, the most iconic is the smiling flower, which HUBLOT has sought to bring into a watchmaking context through several collaborative pieces.

The MP-15 is the symbol of a friendship in full bloom, born from a shared passion for breaking down boundaries and going beyond expectations. HUBLOT first began working with Murakami in 2021, with a shared drive of breaking down boundaries and going beyond expectations with their respective artforms. After his eponymous Classic Fusion models and a series of NFT artworks paired with unique pieces, HUBLOT and Takashi Murakami took their partnership to the next level with the unveiling of the MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon for the Only Watch 2023 charity auction. Reimagining one of Murakami's most emblematic motifs, the MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon took on the "smiling flower" and transfigured it from Murakami's signature aesthetic into a wearable sculpture that seamlessly merges contemporary art, avant-garde watchmaking and exceptional gem-setting; the latter of which HUBLOT has pioneered with unexpected techniques and a mastering of the perfect rainbow effect. This requires carefully selecting gemstones that work together in a perfect transition of tones.

Meticulously crafted from a block of Sapphire crystal, the modestly sized 42mm smiling flower case features twelve petals. True to Murakami's highly chromatic palette, the twelve petals feature polished Titanium inlays that are set with 444 colored gemstones in total, including brilliant-cut Rubies, Pink Sapphires, Amethysts, Blue Sapphires, Blue Topazes, Tsavorites and Yellow or Orange Sapphires. These stones are grouped together so that each petal is in a different vibrant color, just like the original Murakami smiling flower.

More than just an incredible feat of gem-setting however, the MP-15 features a truly revolutionary mechanical caliber. At the heart of the HUB9015 calibre is the central flying tourbillon, which can be admired through the domed sapphire crystal engraved with two twinkling eyes and a smiling mouth. A first for HUBLOT, the central tourbillon is an exceedingly rare type of complication that demands advanced engineering and reimagining how a mechanical movement is built. In the MP-15, it is animated by means of a manual-winding caliber that boasts an exceptional power reserve of 120 hours – enough to run for nearly a whole week. To make the winding experience as effortless as possible, HUBLOT has created a special rechargeable stylus that's placed on the crown, which winds the twin barrels in 100 revolutions.

With this work of sculptural, wearable art, the notion of innovative and original watchmaking nonetheless takes center-stage. Surrounding the MP-15's central flying tourbillon and keeping its view unobstructed, the hours and minutes are indicated by two hand tips that revolve around its periphery. The hands are actually positioned beneath the tourbillon cage, with just their tips bent upwards and outwards thanks to an intricate co-axial construction. Making the reading of time effortless and intuitive, the opening features a flange ring set with twelve baton hour markers, each continuing the color of the petal. The visual intrigue of the MP-15 is further enhanced by the fact that most of the movement's components have been skeletonized, which appear as if floating in a vacuum. A true feat of superlative watchmaking.

An artistic endeavor that's bound to garner the appreciation of contemporary art lovers for its audacity and discerning watch aficionados for its complexity, the MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire Rainbow is a limited edition of 20 pieces, available to HUBLOT boutiques and authorized retailers around the world upon request.

