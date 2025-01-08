

HL Heroes Video Revealed with the Slogan "Envision the Future"

Showcasing Innovations such as HAECHIE, BEETLE+, and AgriShield

SEOUL, South Korea and LAS VEGAS , Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HL Group, along with its global SDV leader HL Mando Corp. and autonomous driving solution specialist HL Klemove Corp. will jointly participate in the world's largest IT exhibition, CES 2025, from January 7 to 10. Under the slogan "Envision the Future," the two companies will showcase comprehensive autonomous driving solutions that extend beyond mobility, presented in a multi-level cube booth. The booth is designed with an additional upper floor, reserved as a VIP meeting room, on top of the floor for general visitors.



The exhibition floor is divided into four sections. The Intro Zone, which sets the stage with the theme "Leader of Automotive Solution," will introduce the two companies' past achievements and future business ventures. In the Autonomous Parking & Driving Zone, visitors will have the chance to experience a screen game featuring PARKIE, the parking robot that won last year's Best Innovation Award. Additionally, the autonomous shuttle HOCKEY will also be featured. The *HL Heroes Show will take the center stage in the main zone. The video is scheduled to be shown five times a day, featuring a cartoon style with five retro-styled characters. It showcases the ambitious retro cartoon graphics developed by HL Mando and HL Klemove. In the Urban Mobility Zone, various smart personal mobility (SPM) solutions will be on display, including HL Mando's Steerite Fit (an electric signal steering technology) and chainless two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Innovation Award Zone will feature three products which received CES Innovation Award: HAECHIE by HL Mando, BEETLE+ by HL Klemove, and AgriShield. HAECHIE was awarded in the Human Security For All category. It detects electrical sparks faster than traditional heat or smoke-based detection methods, with sensitivity more than 100 times greater than existing products. As an advanced electrical fire prevention solution, HL Mando's HAECHIE is expected to see broad use across diverse industries, including electric vehicles, charging stations, energy storage systems (ESS), and data centers. BEETLE+, awarded in the Smart Cities category, is a portable radar developed by HL Klemove, a leader in autonomous driving solutions. Renowned for its high performance, it has a detection range of 30 meters and enhanced forward detection capabilities. When BEETLE+ detects obstacles in both the front and rear, it immediately alerts users to the location and risk level of the obstacles via a dedicated mobile app. AgriShield is a state-of-the-art wildlife deterrent device, often referred to as a "smart scarecrow." This product can distinguish between wildlife, such as wild boars and water deer, and humans. Equipped with Vision AI Algorithms, it reflects the developers' ambitious vision. Recognized for its potential to address the global issues of wildlife damage, AgriShield was awarded in the Industrial Equipment & Machinery category.

HL Mando CEO Seong-hyeon Cho commented, "Building on over 60 years of accumulated technological expertise, HL has integrated the value of safety into this CES exhibition through autonomous driving, SDV, mobility, robotics, and sensors," emphasizing the significance of their participation.

The HL Mando and HL Klemove joint booth will be located at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, Booth No. 5352. A variety of events are planned during CES, including a strategic partnership signing ceremony with HARMAN.

*HL Heroes Show

In a single retro cartoon video, HL's cutting-edge technologies transform into heroic characters, much like the Avengers. This production was created to make the two companies more relatable to the public. As descried by the marketing strategy team, the concept of "technology as the hero safeguarding everyday safety" is embedded in the content, modernizing the traditional retro slogan, "Technology by Mando." The video begins with HAECHIE. HACHIE detects an arc (an electrical spark), an early warning sign of an electrical fire. The patrol robot GOALIE then sends an alert, while the parking robot PARKIE swiftly relocates vehicles to clear access routes. The work-assist robot MiCKIE observes and assesses the situation, and finally, the autonomous shuttle HOCKEY rescues people.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592279/Photo_1__HL_Mando_and_HL_Klemove_Joint_Booth.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592256/Photo_2__HL_Mando_and_HL_Klemove_CES_2025_Main_Theme.jpg

