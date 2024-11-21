

PARIS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameloft for brands, a leader in creating gamified advertising experiences for brands, today unveiled COMBO! Core, an expansion of COMBO! The Gaming Media Network that enables brands to effectively engage with core gamers.







Gen Z, individuals born in the first decade of the 21[st] century, have represented one of the biggest marketing challenge in the past years. They grew up in a digital world where the variety of content and forms of entertainment truly fragmented the media ecosystems, making this generation very hard to reach. But reaching them is just the tip of the iceberg: they also grew less attentive – their attention spans 30% shorter than the general population – and more conscious, expecting brands to meet their values in areas such as sustainability, social responsibility and ethics.

With COMBO! Core, Gameloft for brands hopes to help brands solve this complex equation by leveraging gaming as an authentic space to engage with Gen Z consumers. With over 82% of them regularly gaming for more than 7 hours a week, video games have indeed become an essential part of their daily lives.

In terms of execution, COMBO! Core will encompass non-intrusive solutions for advertisers, powered by IAS viewability and attention measurement, from IAB formats to native product placements, from eSport sponsorships within AA & AAA PC, Console and mobile games to standalone bespoke creations.

"After COMBO! Kids and COMBO! Pop, this new value proposition makes us the most comprehensive gaming partner for brands and agencies. Our product offering now truly reflects the diversity of gamers and enables brands to better understand and identify the immense opportunities available to them in this space" says Hugues Ossart, Senior Marketing Director at Gameloft for brands. "As an avid gamer myself, I'm even more convinced that our dual expertise as both a developer and media publisher is key to delivering relevant and high-performing solutions for brands looking to build meaningful relationships with gamers at their passion point"

Under the umbrella of COMBO! and its three distinctive value propositions (Kids, Pop and Core), Gameloft reinforces its powerhouse position as a one-stop-shop for brands looking to finally leverage gaming as a space to engage with their consumers.

