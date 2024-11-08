

GWANGJU, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 15th Gwangju Biennale enters its final month, visitors have until December 1, 2024, to experience one of Asia's oldest and most celebrated art events, which has transformed Gwangju into a global destination for contemporary art.



PANSORI: A Soundscape of the 21st Century

The main exhibition, PANSORI: A Soundscape of the 21st Century, is curated by Artistic Director Nicolas Bourriaud, a French theorist known for his concept of "relational aesthetics." Inspired by pansori—a traditional Korean art form blending storytelling, music, and vocal expression in public spaces—the exhibition features works by 72 artists from 30 countries, exploring themes of shared spaces, human connection, and environmental challenges, from the microscopic to the cosmic. Spanning the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall and eight sites in Yangnim-dong, a historic district known for its communal spirit and architectural heritage, the exhibition invites visitors on a contemplative journey through today's most pressing global issues

Gwangju Biennale Pavilion: A Platform for Cultural Exchange

Complementing the main exhibition, the Gwangju Biennale Pavilion features 31 pavilions, with participation from various creative entities including countries, cities, and institutions, distributed throughout Gwangju. The Gwangju Biennale Pavilion is hosted at 22 venues, including the National Asian Culture Center and significant cultural sites like the May 18 Archives. Since 2018 it has offered a dynamic platform for international cultural exchange, presenting a diverse array of installations, performances, and curated exhibitions that foster cross-cultural dialogue.

Celebrating 30 Years of Gwangju's Cultural Impact

Founded in 1994 to commemorate the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement and the 50th anniversary of Korea's liberation, the Gwangju Biennale has become one of Asia's leading art biennales. It has consistently fostered international cultural exchange and thought-provoking discourse on contemporary art, embodying the "Gwangju Spirit" of democracy, human rights, community, and peace. By challenging Western-centric art narratives and celebrating cultural diversity, the Biennale has addressed pressing global issues such as climate change, social justice, and equity. Gwangju's Biennale has transformed the city of 1.4 million into a prominent cultural hub in Asia, widely celebrated as the "City of Art, Cuisine, and Culture."

