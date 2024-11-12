

Doors close, in Rho Fiera Milano, at the 81st International two-wheeler Exhibition, with record number of exhibitors, brands and surface occupied. Great success also for the new contents of the outdoor areas: over 600,000 attendees in six days

MILAN, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All that was missing was the overall attendance figure, those of the public, media, technicians and industry operators, to sanction the success of EICMA 2024, which closed its doors yesterday at Rho Fiera Milano. And the confirmation came this morning, with the statement released by the organization. In fact, more than 600,000 attendees were recorded during the six days of Edition number 81 of the International Two-Wheeler Exhibition, the one that celebrated 110 years of the most important exhibition event for motorcycle enthusiasts and the industry: more than 40,000 more than an already excellent 2023 edition.



Also record-breaking is the number of exhibitors present, more than 770, representing 45 countries and 2163 brands, data that confirm the relevance and attractiveness of EICMA, where as many as 26 percent of companies were present for the first time at the Milanese event.

Important confirmations also come from the indicators related to the business sphere. In line with the last editions of EICMA is the number of industry professionals selected and profiled with the renewed quality criteria introduced in 2022: this year more than 38 thousand professionals coming from 126 different nations participated in the event.

The presence of journalists, content creators, experts and communication professionals grew, with a solid +13% over 2023 and a provenance from as many as 74 countries, they almost reach the number of 8000. Media that reported on the many innovations brought by the manufacturers, who returned en masse for this 2024 edition, and the content proposed by the organization outside and inside the pavilions. In fact, with a record area of over 330,000 square meters, EICMA enchanted visitors and media in the outdoor MotoLive area, enlivened by shows, new entertainment, motorcycle trials, 8 hours of live television coverage and, above all, by the races featuring international riders and motorsport legends, as well as the twin-cylinder adventure bikes, queens of the motorcycle market. Also noteworthy was the success of the Gaming area, taken by storm by thousands of young people, as well as the Start up & Security area created thanks to the collaboration and support of ITA, the Italian Trade Agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies. And great interest, with more than 20 thousand visits, was also aroused by the exhibition "EICMA: 110 years of two-wheel design" set up to celebrate the event's anniversary through a selection 36 historical and modern motorcycles.

"Very satisfied" EICMA president and CEO Pietro Meda and Paolo Magri, who stressed in the statement that "these numbers are the best way to celebrate such a unique milestone as EICMA's 110th anniversary."

"Since after the interruption due to Covid," Meda and Magri added, "we have never stopped investing in and looking to the future of the event, implementing services for companies, content, promotion and visitor experiences for the public. The return of all the manufacturers was a source of great pride, as was that of seeing the pavilions full of young people and families: to them, to all the enthusiasts and to our partners goes our biggest thank you".

The appointment with EICMA 2025 is from November 4 to 9.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555508/EICMA.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551865/EICMA_Logo.jpg



