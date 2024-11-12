

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edan Instruments Inc. (300206.SZ), a leading global provider of medical and healthcare solutions, showcased its latest product innovations at MEDICA 2024 in Germany. The event, held from November 11 to 14, attracted over 83,000 attendees and 5,300 exhibitors, highlighting advancements in healthcare technology.

"Approaching its 30th anniversary, EDAN's presence this year underscores our commitment to practical, adaptable healthcare solutions for real-world challenges," said Brian He, Senior regional sales director of EDAN. "Our latest innovations are shaped by constant feedback from clinical professionals, reflecting the importance of staying connected to the frontline through events like MEDICA."

Marking 10 years in the blood gas field, EDAN officially reaching audiences with i500 this year, as one of the world's smallest benchtop analyzers with true zero maintenance, delivering over 30 parameters per test. The new Blood Sampler offers safer sampling with size options, ensuring accuracy by reducing ion interference via calcium-balanced heparin-lithium coating. Expanding in IVD, EDAN introduces the H90 Series hematology analyzer, utilizing 3D fluorescence technology for precise RET, DIFF and NRBC results.

In ultrasound, EDAN highlighted the Acclarix AX9, a portable diagnostic ultrasound system featuring the cutting-edge SynSight zone sonography platform, which drew widespread attention for its robust performance as a powerful solution for diverse clinical settings. Alongside the AX9, the Nano Series handheld systems offer compact and user-friendly technology to meet the demand for high-quality, portable imaging.

EDAN's flagship F15 Series fetal and maternal monitors are trusted for their reliability and performance. Recognized by renowned institutions worldwide, the F15 continues to evolve based on client feedback, ensuring it meets the demands of modern obstetric care with precision and confidence. The PA4 Pro biofeedback system provides a portable solution for pelvic floor rehabilitation, receiving positive feedback from healthcare professionals. Additionally, the C12 UHD colposcope brings ultra-high-definition imaging with a 4K camera, delivering detailed visualization of lesion morphology and vascular characteristics for gynecological diagnostics.

In patient monitoring, EDAN's upcoming iV100 is a versatile solution, functioning seamlessly as a multi-parameter module within the iV series, while also serving as a transport monitor and bedside monitor in one. Designed for use across diverse settings—from ambulances to hospitals—it ensures uninterrupted access to patient data, facilitating seamless, continuous and effective care.

This commitment to adaptable, user-friendly design extends to cardiology. The soon-to-be-released SE-1202E 12-channel ECG features a high-resolution screen, and streamlined touch controls for easy cleaning and enhanced usability in cardiac diagnosis, while the new compact SE-310 ECG brings portability and efficiency to primary care.

