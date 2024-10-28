





- ROME, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its 6th Partner Day in Italy, Dahua Technology received the Common Criteria (ISO/IEC 15048) EAL 3+ certificate, along with ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security Management System, ISO/IEC 27701 for Privacy Information Management System, and CSA STAR certifications. These achievements further strengthen Dahua's comprehensive security measures and adherence to global standards, demonstrating its ability to meet top international cybersecurity standards in today's digital environment.

Dahua's IPC series products have received the CC EAL3+ certificate, reflecting Dahua's comprehensive security measures throughout its product development lifecycle. The evaluation activity was performed by Brightsight, a licensed cybersecurity laboratory, and the certificate was issued by the Netherlands Scheme for Certification of IT Security (NSCIB). Common Criteria (CC) is a globally recognized standard for evaluating the security features of IT products and systems. The CC EAL3+ certificate reinforces Dahua's commitment to robust protection against potential security threats and highlights its proactive approach in safeguarding the entire operations process—from research and development to manufacturing and delivery.



The ISO/IEC 27001 certification, issued by British Standards Institution (BSI), confirms that Dahua has established a comprehensive information security management system to protect sensitive information from potential risks. This reflects the company's commitment to managing information securely and effectively. The ISO/IEC 27701 certification extends this framework to privacy information management, attesting that Dahua's systems are capable of effectively managing personal data in compliance with international privacy regulations.

Additionally, the CSA STAR (Cloud Security Alliance Security, Trust & Assurance Registry) certification recognizes Dahua's capabilities in securing cloud services. It reflects the company's adherence to best practices in cloud security, ensuring that its cloud-based solutions (e.g. DoLynk Care, DMSS, WiLynk, etc.) meet stringent standards for protecting sensitive information.



"These certifications highlight the advanced security measures we've implemented across all stages of our operations," said Kevin Chen, President of Dahua WEU. "As the digital landscape evolves, we are fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity, continually strengthening our systems, and delivering secure, reliable solutions to our customers and partners globally."

Under the theme "Think Alike, Grow Together," the Partner Day event has brought together industry leaders, partners, and experts to explore new opportunities in the AIoT landscape. By fostering closer ties with its partners, Dahua continues to enhance its offerings, ensuring that both innovation and security remain at the forefront of its product development.



