

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER) has intensified its efforts to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) by participating in four key events: the Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal; the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit (CHICOS) in the Caribbean; the MEDICA trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany; and SEMICON Europa in Munich, Germany.



Held from November 11 to 14, 2024, these events were part of PROCOMER's strategy to position Costa Rica as an ideal destination for investment in strategic sectors: information and communication technologies (ICT), tourism infrastructure, medical devices, and semiconductors.

PROCOMER organized meetings with potential investors and representatives from strategic industries at each of these events. Additionally, networking activities were conducted to showcase Costa Rica's business opportunities and foster direct connections with companies. These efforts were complemented by prospecting strategies to identify and attract potential leads.

"These events are essential to our strategy of diversifying and positioning Costa Rica in the international market. PROCOMER's participation reinforces the country's global presence and allows us to secure new investment opportunities that will generate high-quality jobs and strengthen high-value-added sectors in Costa Rica," said Mónica Umaña, PROCOMER's Investment Manager.

Event Highlights

MEDICA Trade FairFrom November 11 to 14, Costa Rica was present at MEDICA, held at Messe Düsseldorf, Germany. This is one of the world's most important events for the life sciences sector, with a focus on medical devices. PROCOMER hosted a booth where meetings with potential investors were scheduled. The event strategy included networking activities and direct meetings with MedTech companies, strengthening Costa Rica's position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and medical technology.

According to PROCOMER, this sector experienced significant growth of 13% between January and September 2024, reaching $6.288 billion in exports. Medical devices such as needles, catheters, and surgical instruments drove this growth with notable increases in export value.

Web Summit 2024In Lisbon, Portugal, PROCOMER participated in Web Summit 2024, one of the most influential events in the tech sector, bringing together technology leaders, startups, and investors. This platform allowed Costa Rica to position itself as a competitive destination for investments in advanced technology and high-value-added services, highlighting the country's advantages in infrastructure and a highly skilled workforce in fields such as artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and digital development.

The ICT and business services sector has been a key driver of service export growth, excluding travel, accounting for 53% of total service exports in the first half of 2024.

Electronica and SEMICON EuropaFrom November 12 to 15, Costa Rica participated in Electronica and SEMICON Europa, two of the most relevant global events for advanced manufacturing and microelectronics, held at Messe Munich, Germany. This year, PROCOMER's booth focused on attracting FDI in the semiconductor and electronics sectors.

Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit (CHICOS)In Barbados, Costa Rica participated in the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit (CHICOS), a leading tourism investment event that gathers hospitality and investment industry leaders across the Caribbean. This event enabled PROCOMER to promote sustainable and authentic tourism investment opportunities, positioning Costa Rica as a unique destination that blends responsible practices with high-value experiences.

