

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce it has been named Solution Partner of the Year for North America by Ingram Micro, a leading technology company for the global information technology ecosystem reaching nearly 90% of the world's population. Converge's award was presented as part of the 2024 Ingram Micro ONE Innovation Summit, held from November 6-8, 2024, in Maryland.

The Ingram Micro ONE Innovation Summit awards honor the success of top-performing channel partners who have measurably exhibited an elite ability to drive business growth and positively impact the IT ecosystem with the support of Ingram Micro. This year's honorees have displayed extraordinary levels of innovation, advocacy, performance, and sales success in 2024.

The Solution Partner of the Year award category recognizes partners for multiple solution categories and those who have leveraged cross-solutions at Ingram Micro to create significant impact and outstanding success in 2024.

"We are proud to recognize Converge's growing success and strategic engagement with Ingram Micro," said Jennifer Anaya, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Ingram Micro. "This year's honorees are among the best in the business and continue to lead by example, evolving their services and solutions to best support the needs of their customers now and in the future. Congratulations to all our winners and thank you for playing such an important and growing role in the success of today's global, regional and local B2B and B2C markets."

"Converge is thrilled to have been named Ingram Micro's Solution Partner of the Year for 2024," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "We're proud of our long-standing and strong working relationship with Ingram Micro, having been named Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year in 2020, 2021, and 2022, along with Blue Series Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year in 2021. Our designation as this year's Solution Partner of the Year is a testament to our growth as a company and our consistent ability to deliver groundbreaking solutions to our customers alongside Ingram Micro. We look forward to even greater success together in 2025."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

