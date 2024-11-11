

- and additional sector-specific methodologies for oil & gas, transport, and metals & minerals

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonChain – an AI-powered carbon tracking platform that provides companies with end-to-end visibility into supply chain emissions – believes that it is the first carbon accounting platform in the world to enable manufacturers and commodity traders to calculate their emissions using third-party validated methodologies for both Corporate Carbon Footprints (CCFs) and Product Carbon Footprints (PCFs).







SGS has independently reviewed and validated these methodologies as aligned with global carbon accounting standards – specifically, the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard and the GHG Protocol Product Life Cycle Accounting and Reporting Standard.

The Importance of ValidationManufacturers and commodity traders who use a third-party software to measure, track, and declare their commodity emissions need assurance that their calculations are grounded in best practice. Independent validation of CarbonChain's latest methodology is an important marker of credibility for customers' internal and external emissions reporting.

CarbonChain's Commitment to AccuracyCarbonChain is building the most accurate carbon accounting platform for metal and energy supply chains. In addition to a validated methodology, we use robust independent emission databases to close data gaps, especially where direct supplier data is unavailable. As part of our latest product release, CarbonChain's expert in-house carbon accountants and data analysts have refined the asset-level emissions data for key metal and energy products.

Users of CarbonChainCarbonChain is purpose-built for energy and metal supply chains. Manufacturers, commodity traders and their banks use CarbonChain's software to automate their carbon accounting, to measure, report and set targets for their emissions.

CarbonChain's platform is used by the likes of Societe Generale, Thyssenkrupp Materials Services, Rabobank, Concord Resources, IXM and Gunvor Group.

Note: Validation for CCF and PCF methodologies was completed in March 2024 and September 2024, respectively.

About CarbonChainCarbonChain empowers companies to make climate-conscious decisions to accelerate action toward a net-zero economy. Its AI-empowered carbon accounting platform automates emissions tracking with accurate, asset-level data for carbon-intensive supply chains. CarbonChain uses a validated methodology and is a CDP-accredited solutions provider. In 2023, CarbonChain raised $10M to support its ongoing expansion of carbon footprint technology, with a primary focus on scope 3 and supply chain emissions. www.carbonchain.com

