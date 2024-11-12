

Artlist's annual report presents insights from leading companies in the industry, as well as data revealing why 31% of creators prioritize AI quality, what 40% of them want from brands, why 64% of consumers switch brands, and more.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist, a creative technology company that provides a vast catalog of royalty-free digital assets and creative tools to empower brands and content creators worldwide, has released the Artlist Trend Report 2025. It features industry insights and predictions from business leaders from Google, McCann, Meta, Canva, Ogilvy, and more, backed by data from over 5,000 creators worldwide.



The Artlist Trend Report 2025 presents upcoming predictions in the creative industry designed to inspire and empower brands to look toward the future and create without limits. The full report offers unique insights and data, perfect for any brand aiming to stay ahead.

The top trends and key takeaways of the Artlist Trend Report 2025 include:

Today, brands continue to operate in a fast-paced tech space where AI meets a growing demand for human creativity and connection. Social platforms are expanding reach, and offering new engagement opportunities. Those that stay authentic and agile are set to thrive.

Itzik Elbaz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist, says, "In a world where the pace of change is accelerating, understanding and anticipating trends is critical to giving you the foresight needed to stay competitive."

Success relies on a brand's ability to craft a meaningful story, embracing emerging technologies and social shifts. As Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist explains,"The future belongs to those who dare to innovate. At Artlist, we believe that by embracing creative disruption, we can all drive forward and shape the future of the creative industry together."

Download the Artlist Trend Report 2025: https://artlist.io/blog/trend-report-2025

