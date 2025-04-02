

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare Limited (Accord) is pleased to announce that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for Denosumab, including its branded formulations Osvyrti® and Jubereq®, across its autoimmune and oncology therapy areas.



Product Indications

Osvyrti® – Bone / Osteoporosis (60mg Pre-Filled Syringe)

Jubereq® – Oncology (120mg Vial)

Joe Dunford, Accord's Vice President of Specialty Brands, commented:

"At Accord, we are dedicated to transforming patients' lives, and the recent CHMP approval of these vital medicines is a significant milestone. Osvyrti® enhances our bone health portfolio, joining Sondelbay®, our previously launched teriparatide biosimilar. Additionally, Jubereq® expands our oncology product portfolio and underscores our commitment to advancing our specialty business and driving innovation in oncology - a field in which we have a rich heritage.

As a market leader in oncology, we offer over 54 oncology and oncology-related treatments, including small molecule generics, biosimilars, and new chemical entities. This makes us one of the largest suppliers of chemotherapy products in Europe."

About Accord Healthcare

Headquartered in the United Kingdom (UK), Accord Healthcare, Ltd. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe.

Accord has one of the largest market footprints among European companies in its category ensuring that over 95% of European patients get access to vital medicines. Accord has over 54 oncology and oncology-related treatments making it one of the largest suppliers of chemotherapy products in Europe with an additional 20 treatments which are currently in development and scheduled for launch over the next 5 years.

Our approach is agile and inventive, always seeking to improve our products and patients' access to them. We're driven to think differently and deliver more for the benefit of patients worldwide.

