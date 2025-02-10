





- PARIS, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 IMCAS World Congress, the world's largest scientific aesthetics congress, was grandly held in Paris from January 30 to February 1, celebrating its 26th anniversary.

Singclean Medical showcased its flagship HA fillers, Singfiller and Singderm, along with a range of regenerative medical aesthetics innovations at IMCAS. Meanwhile, Singclean successfully held the inaugural Singclean Global Aesthetic Master Symposium with Young Plastic Surgeon Medical Beauty Service Co.,Ltd. and Lazeo, the leading aesthetic medicine center in France. The event brought together global experts to explore the latest advancements in injection techniques and promote the exchange of Eastern and Western aesthetic concepts and further infuse new life into the global aesthetic medicine industry.







The grand opening of the Singclean Global Aesthetic Master Symposium was honored to welcome renowned international plastic surgeon Dr. Matt Stefanelli and German plastic surgeon Dr. Sercan. Dr. Sercan shared his insights on the evolving trends in Western aesthetic medicine, highlighting the increasing demand for multi-site, multi-dose procedures and the increasing number of male patients seeking aesthetic treatments.



The Symposium was also featured by a presentation by Dr. You Xi, the Champion of Singfiller International Injection Competition, to share her expertise in using Singfiller to achieve exceptional results in both inner and outer facial contouring.



Fostering local academic leadership was a key focus of the Symposium. To gain deeper insights, Ms. Luo Laidi, Global Business Director of Singclean, led a team to visit Lazeo, a leader in the field of aesthetic medicine in Europe, with 170 medical aesthetic clinics in France and Belgium. The visit offered a firsthand look at Lazeo's advanced treatment procedures and meticulous services.



Through a live demonstration, Dr. You Xi showcased the transformative power of Singderm in creating a more defined and youthful facial contour.

Singclean's regenerative medical aesthetic products, including Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Poly-L-lactic Acid, and Polydeoxyribonucleotide also attracted much attention in the Symposium.

In 2025, Singclean Medical will continue the global tour of its Injection Masterclass, keep inviting renowned international aesthetic experts to conduct a series of workshops and training sessions. These events aim to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration among medical professionals worldwide, driving the advancement of the global aesthetic medicine industry.

