





- DONGYING, China, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Run at the Yellow River Estuary and chase dreams in the new era. At 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, China Wanda · 2024 Yellow River Estuary (Dongying) Marathon and the Good Luck Shandong Marathon City League (Dongying) kicked off. Over 30,000 runners participated to enjoy health and happiness through running, pursue new dreams, and carry forward the marathon spirit of challenging oneself, surpassing limits, and never giving up. They fully experienced the grandeur, unique ecological beauty, and green development of Dongying.

With 9,000 full marathon runners, 12,000 half marathon runners, and 14,095 health runners crossing the starting line, the event attracted 29 foreign athletes from 12 different countries and regions, alongside 17,921 athletes from outside Dongying. Since its inaugural event in 2008, the Yellow River Estuary (Dongying) Marathon has continually enhanced its level and scale, becoming an integral part of urban life that empowers the integrated development of tourism, culture, and sports industries. It has emerged as a prominent symbol of Dongying's commitment to modernizing sports practice in the Chinese style.

The Yellow River Estuary (Dongying) Marathon, one of the first domestic double-gold events, marks its 15th session this year. Organized by the Dongying Municipal People's Government, it is eagerly anticipated by citizens and running enthusiasts alike. This year's event aims for "world-renowned and domestically first-class" in accordance with the standards of IAAF Gold Label Road Races and Chinese Athletics Association A1 events, significantly improving aspects such as competition organization, service assurance, and course optimization. Many athletes expressed post-race sentiments, "Dongying people are very hospitable and the event services are very thoughtful," and "This is my first time in Dongying, and I really like the air and environment here. I hope to spend more time exploring the city after the race."

"With blue and green beautifully intertwined, the wetlands seamlessly blend into the cityscape" captures Dongying's urban ecological character. In Dongying in October, gentle streams flow through the city and flocks of egrets soar above. Dubbed the "most beautiful racecourse" by netizens, the Dongying Marathon winds along the city's scenic boulevards, and links parks such as Yuelai Lake Park, Mingtan Park, Guangli River Forest Wetland Park, and Dongying Botanical Garden. Along the course, lush trees, serene lakes, and leisurely birds create a pleasantly picturesque scenery, with wide and smooth roads allowing runners to fully enjoy the unique charm of the Dongying Marathon amidst the stunning urban landscapes.

Source: Dongying Municipal People's Government

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7592e7b9-2367-4a84-995d-237ea9996787

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4592c0ce-4476-4e89-9b2f-f3d3515958d0

